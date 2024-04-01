Nvest Financial LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.06. 1,066,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,079. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.