Nvest Financial LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VCR stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.52. 22,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,449. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $241.79 and a 1 year high of $319.44.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

