Nvest Financial LLC Invests $535,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 153,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145,742. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

