Nvest Financial LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $523.40. 222,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,714. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $515.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

