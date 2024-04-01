Nvest Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 312.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,914,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,520,000 after purchasing an additional 570,988 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 435,072 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.63. 211,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,534. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

