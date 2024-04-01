Nvest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,393. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.81 and its 200-day moving average is $299.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

