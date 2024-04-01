Nvest Financial LLC Sells 206 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nvest Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,473. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.