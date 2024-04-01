NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 0.2% Higher

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $922.25 and last traded at $905.71. Approximately 18,518,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 53,361,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $903.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $778.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 505 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,090,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

