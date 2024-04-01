NXM 24-Hour Volume Reaches $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007640 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00023275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00014661 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001725 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,490.47 or 1.00154265 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00139826 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

