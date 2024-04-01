Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 61,047 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Halliburton comprises approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $118,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,602 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,873,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. TD Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.93. 5,012,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,232. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.