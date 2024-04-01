Oak Thistle LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $493.92. The stock had a trading volume of 618,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,536. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $498.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.49 and its 200-day moving average is $402.98.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.79.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

