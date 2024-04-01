Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.32. 951,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.07 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brown & Brown

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.