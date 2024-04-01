Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

MTN traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.10. 392,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.71. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

