Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.79 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,351 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 33.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 45,098 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $5,454,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AECOM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in AECOM by 40.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 39,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.73. 509,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,194. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACM. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

