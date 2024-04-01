Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,887 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Devon Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 58,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Devon Energy by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 32,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in Devon Energy by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 8,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.94. 8,014,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,438. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

