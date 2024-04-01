Oak Thistle LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Synopsys makes up approximately 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after buying an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,556,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $576.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.36 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.74.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

