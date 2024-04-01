Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

