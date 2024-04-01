Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 1,508 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,255.07. 121,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,692. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,268.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,109.69. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $664.41 and a 12 month high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,264 shares of company stock worth $25,826,869. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

