Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.70. The stock had a trading volume of 187,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,982. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.33 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

