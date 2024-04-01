Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in US Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in US Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in US Foods by 27.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,355. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

