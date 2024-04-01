Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.57. 1,226,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

