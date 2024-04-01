Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OII

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.