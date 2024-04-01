OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,600 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 29th total of 703,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 559.8 days.

OCINF traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.13. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products.

