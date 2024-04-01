Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading Down 4%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.74. 176,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,059,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 3.8 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,607,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 96.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 229.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

