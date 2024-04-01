OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

OGE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OGE

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.