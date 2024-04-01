Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 29th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,651 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,218. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Okta Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.49. 1,105,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.