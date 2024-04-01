Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ONBPO traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.54. 16,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,145. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

