Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 29th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OPOF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.20. 2,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.20.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

