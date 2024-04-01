Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.33.

NYSE:OMC opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

