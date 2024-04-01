Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Update

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 29th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ontex Group Stock Performance

Shares of ONXXF remained flat at $8.35 during midday trading on Monday. Ontex Group has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV develops, produces, and supplies personal hygiene products and solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Cremer, Canbebe, Helen Harper, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

