OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPK traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.26. 6,288,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,134,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.81.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other news, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at $102,299.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Krasno acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at $102,299.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 550,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at $18,904,867.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,993,015 shares of company stock valued at $8,479,069. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

