OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

OPRX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. 49,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,594. The company has a market capitalization of $209.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

In related news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 28,416 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 688.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

