OptimizeRx’s (OPRX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. 12,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $208.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.98.

In other OptimizeRx news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $60,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,416 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 688.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

