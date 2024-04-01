ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down to $110.20

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.20, but opened at $104.85. ORIX shares last traded at $104.57, with a volume of 1,981 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 262.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter valued at about $4,612,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

