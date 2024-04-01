Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DNNGY opened at $18.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

