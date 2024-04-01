Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Centene by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.19. 372,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

