Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 206,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

