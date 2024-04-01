Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 2,999 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of NICE worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NICE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in NICE by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after buying an additional 834,819 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NICE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.58. The company had a trading volume of 81,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,334. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

