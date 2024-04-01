Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 4,662 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,719 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

FIS traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.50. 733,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

