Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of WNS worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.04.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

