Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE BWA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.29. 605,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

