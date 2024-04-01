Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 444,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,289,000 after purchasing an additional 128,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $146.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $87.18 and a 12-month high of $147.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.90.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.