Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $18.51 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $18,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 71,466 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.54. 515,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,401. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.20.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

