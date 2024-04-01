Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $42.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.8% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $42,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.95. 4,812,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,976,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

