Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average of $167.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $237.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

