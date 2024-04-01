Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMJ remained flat at $28.49 during trading hours on Monday. 75,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,506. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $28.51.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.4227 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 over the last quarter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.