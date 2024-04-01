Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,400 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GXC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.84. 21,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $82.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

