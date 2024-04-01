Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised their target price on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 112.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 329.83%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

