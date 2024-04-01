Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 90,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $47.64. 633,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,301. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

