Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 285,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,050,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $204.07. 147,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,653. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.86 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

